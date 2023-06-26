Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $180.38 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.