Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $235.81 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $606.68 million and $95.42 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for about $235.81 or 0.00783696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,572,724 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

