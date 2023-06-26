XSGD Price Hits $0.74 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002470 BTC on popular exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $65.69 million and $237,253.40 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

