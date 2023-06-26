ZClassic Hits Market Capitalization of $366,355.18 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $366,355.18 and $19.19 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00100824 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00044771 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00023666 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

