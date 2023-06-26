Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is Jacobs & Co. CA’s 9th Largest Position

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 1.8% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,254. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.66. The firm has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

