ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

ZTO has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC upped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.96.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $25.27 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 28.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,437,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,553,000 after acquiring an additional 318,369 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,318,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,677,000 after acquiring an additional 133,488 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $6,284,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

