2,025 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Bought by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,275 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $180,782,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,434,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,364,000 after purchasing an additional 839,653 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,582 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.67. 8,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,181. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $56.22.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.