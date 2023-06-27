3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64,240 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.78. 911,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,341. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

