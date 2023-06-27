400 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Insider Activity

Lam Research Price Performance

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $624.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $571.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $644.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

