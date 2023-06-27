557,615 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 557,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,490,000. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 2.3% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Check Point Software Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $202,767,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $80,456,000. TAM Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $69,967,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,752,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,337,000 after purchasing an additional 266,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after purchasing an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $124.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

