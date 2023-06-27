Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys Shares of 10,938 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,938 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 466,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 171,818 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 236,450 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 56,258 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 251,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWN opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWN. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

