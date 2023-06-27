Abacus Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.73.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

