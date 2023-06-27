Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $373,000 Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNDR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Schneider National Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

