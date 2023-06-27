Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 515.5% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 182,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.