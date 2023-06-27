Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 593 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 18,208 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,746,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $149.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.04. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $191.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

