Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Increased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,644 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABT opened at $108.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.37.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

