ABCMETA (META) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $466.76

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $466.76 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019188 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013849 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,715.93 or 0.99980642 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000274 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $229.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.