Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

AYI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $160.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.07. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,937,000 after purchasing an additional 438,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,734,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 241,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,954,000 after purchasing an additional 230,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Featured Stories

