Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 264.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adicet Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Adicet Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Adicet Bio by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adicet Bio by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Adicet Bio by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adicet Bio by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

