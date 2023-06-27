Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $479.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $219.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $403.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.65.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.