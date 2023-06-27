AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. AeroVironment updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-$2.60 EPS.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AVAV traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,857. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $112.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $191,091.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after purchasing an additional 192,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $15,640,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 377.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 113,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $8,371,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.