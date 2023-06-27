AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. AeroVironment updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-$2.60 EPS.
AeroVironment Price Performance
AVAV traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,857. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $112.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.06 and a beta of 0.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after purchasing an additional 192,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $15,640,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 377.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 113,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $8,371,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
Read More
- Get a free research report on AeroVironment from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than AeroVironment
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.