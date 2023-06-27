AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.15 million.

AVAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of AVAV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.32. 419,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,965. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $112.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.30. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.06 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 132.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 4,082.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

