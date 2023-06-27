Alaska Power & Telephone (APTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on July 14th

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alaska Power & Telephone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Alaska Power & Telephone Stock Performance

Alaska Power & Telephone stock remained flat at $71.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.85. Alaska Power & Telephone has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $175.00.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. The Energy division generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. The Telecom division provides voice services, as well as broadband and data transport services.

