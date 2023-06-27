Alaska Power & Telephone (APTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on July 14th

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alaska Power & Telephone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Alaska Power & Telephone Stock Performance
Alaska Power & Telephone stock remained flat at $71.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.85. Alaska Power & Telephone has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $175.00.
About Alaska Power & Telephone
