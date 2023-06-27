Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. lowered its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,277,135,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after acquiring an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,055,000 after acquiring an additional 804,563 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,924.1% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 538,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,403,000 after acquiring an additional 524,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,442,000 after acquiring an additional 446,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ARE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,543. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.81 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 106.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.