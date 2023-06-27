Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Cap of $933.29 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $933.29 million and approximately $37.03 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00043236 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014161 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000865 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,300,505,630 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

