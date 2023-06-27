Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.64. The company had a trading volume of 734,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.07. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

