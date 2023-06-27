Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,675 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880,712 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,624,000 after acquiring an additional 333,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,978 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,512,756. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $105.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.32.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.