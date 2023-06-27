Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,941. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.62 and a 200 day moving average of $106.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

