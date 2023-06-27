Allied Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,112 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 2.7% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Stock Up 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.86.

FedEx stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.20. The company had a trading volume of 393,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,992. The stock has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.04 and a 200 day moving average of $210.03.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.