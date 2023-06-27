Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.80 and a quick ratio of 23.80. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

About Almaden Minerals

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.