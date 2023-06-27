Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.80 and a quick ratio of 23.80. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSE:AAU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

