AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Increases Dividend to $10.00 Per Share

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $40.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from AMEN Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.50.
AMEN Properties Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMEN traded down $10.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $550.00. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3. AMEN Properties has a 52-week low of $436.00 and a 52-week high of $721.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.12.
About AMEN Properties
