AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Increases Dividend to $10.00 Per Share

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $40.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from AMEN Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMEN traded down $10.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $550.00. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3. AMEN Properties has a 52-week low of $436.00 and a 52-week high of $721.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.12.

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc in October 2002.

