American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in American Express were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in American Express by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.75. The stock had a trading volume of 376,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.66. The company has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

