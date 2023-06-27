American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Cut by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 12.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.35.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.53.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

