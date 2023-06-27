Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.41

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 14900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Amex Exploration Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.77. The company has a market cap of C$147.63 million, a PE ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Amex Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

