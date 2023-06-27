Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,077,370,000 after purchasing an additional 795,078 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,560,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,091,000 after purchasing an additional 668,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.9 %

Amphenol stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.28. The company had a trading volume of 290,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.11.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Amphenol’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

