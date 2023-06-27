Analysts Set Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Price Target at $84.60

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adevinta ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

Adevinta ASA stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.