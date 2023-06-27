Analyzing Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and Ultra Clean’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $90.71 million 2.70 -$27.67 million ($0.27) -9.17 Ultra Clean $2.37 billion 0.71 $40.40 million $0.18 210.28

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Valens Semiconductor. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ultra Clean 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings for Valens Semiconductor and Ultra Clean, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valens Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 182.83%. Ultra Clean has a consensus price target of $38.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2.51%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than Ultra Clean.

Volatility and Risk

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor -30.11% -16.22% -14.23% Ultra Clean 0.40% 14.48% 6.85%

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Valens Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, industrial, digital signage, medical, and residential markets. It also provides automotive chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automotive data solutions, infotainment, telematics, and backbone connectivity. The company has a collaboration with iCatch Technology to develop a 360-degree multi-camera videoconferencing solution. It operates in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, Hungary, and internationally. It has aValens Semiconductor Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment; fluid delivery systems consist of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems; top-plate assemblies; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystem of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high-level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

