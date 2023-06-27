Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 0.0 %

TSE:AND opened at C$43.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$42.99 and a 12 month high of C$55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$869.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.03). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of C$164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.35 million. Research analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6756966 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total transaction of C$242,049.00. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$55.96.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.