Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 87.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $27.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,607 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

