Aozora Bank (AOZOY) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Rating) is one of 273 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Aozora Bank to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aozora Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aozora Bank N/A N/A N/A Aozora Bank Competitors 33.36% 10.33% 0.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aozora Bank and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aozora Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Aozora Bank Competitors 1049 3184 3101 18 2.28

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 313.91%. Given Aozora Bank’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aozora Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Aozora Bank and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aozora Bank N/A N/A 0.01 Aozora Bank Competitors $1.84 billion $516.80 million 261.48

Aozora Bank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aozora Bank. Aozora Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Aozora Bank pays an annual dividend of $203.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4,377.6%. Aozora Bank pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.9% and pay out 18.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Aozora Bank rivals beat Aozora Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Aozora Bank Company Profile

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, deposits-at-notice, non-residents deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as deposits in foreign currencies. It also provides loans on deeds and notes, and overdrafts; corporate, M&A, project, equity, sustainable, LBO, structured, real estate, business recovery, and project financing products; syndicated loans; discount on promissory notes; securities investments, including public, local, and corporate bonds, as well as equity and other securities; domestic and foreign exchange services; and consignment of bonds. In addition, the company offers liabilities guarantee, securities lending, public bonds underwriting, agency, custody, financial instruments intermediary, securitization, M&A advisory, business succession consulting, business expansion, equity/debt funding, and consulting services. Further, it is involved in the over-the-counter sale of securities investment trusts and insurance products; and provision of trust services for secured corporate bonds, as well as interest rate, currency, and other derivative transaction services. The company was formerly known as Nippon Fudosan Bank, Limited and changed its name to Aozora Bank, Ltd. in 2001. Aozora Bank, Ltd. was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

