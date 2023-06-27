Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $110,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,662,140.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $110,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,662,140.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,900,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,029 shares of company stock worth $15,948,400. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $54,164,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,648,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,125,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,194,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after acquiring an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APLS stock opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.07.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.