APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Position Lessened by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. decreased its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of APG stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.05. 57,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,294. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.53.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,791,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,791,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at $102,836,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.