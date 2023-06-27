Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.58. 905,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,180,901. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

