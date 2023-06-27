Arbitrum Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.51 Billion (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $387.00 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00003880 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.20967927 USD and is up 10.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 390 active market(s) with $502,576,692.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

