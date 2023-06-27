ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1273 per share by the energy company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ARC Resources

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

