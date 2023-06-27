Arden Trust Co Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,354 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,095,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

