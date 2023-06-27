Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

NYSE ARGO opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.39. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $40.15.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $80,747,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,957,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,137,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,840,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

