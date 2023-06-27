Ark (ARK) Trading 13% Higher This Week

Ark (ARK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Ark has a total market cap of $43.96 million and $1.48 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000243 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002130 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002711 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,890,760 coins and its circulating supply is 173,890,648 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

