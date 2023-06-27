ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Shares of NYSE:ARR traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,094,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041,435. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,053,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,528,000 after buying an additional 5,450,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,810,000 after buying an additional 1,188,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,607,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,241 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after acquiring an additional 762,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,068,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 476,709 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

