ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.31. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
