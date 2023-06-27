ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.31. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

